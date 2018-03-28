Groton Man Singing For Longest Elvis-Singing Marathon World Record Still Going

ABERDEEN, S.D. – We promised to keep you updated on a Groton man whose going for a Guinness World Record.

Brad Carman is an Elvis impersonator and is going for the longest Elvis-singing marathon. The current record is 43 hours, 11 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Brad is also raising money for the Shriners and dedicating the performance to a close friend who recently passed away.

We’re happy to tell you that Brad is still going strong after more than 30 hours!

PREVIOUS STORY

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Brad Carman, an Elvis impersonator from Groton, South Dakota, is singing for a new Guinness World Record.

Brad began belting out the hits on Tuesday at noon. His goal is to sing for nearly two days at the Eagles Club in Aberdeen. The current world record for an Elvis-singing marathon is 43 hours, 11 minutes and 11 seconds. However, Brad’s performance this week is about more than just the record.

“I’m doing this in dedication to a friend of ours that passed away about a week and a half ago. His name was Les Kessler. Wished he could have been here to see this. And we’re gonna be raising money for the Shriners, so if you’re not doing anything, stop on down, do a little dancing and let’s have some fun,” says Brad.

There’s also a silent auction at the Eagles Club. As Brad mentioned, they will be raising money for the Shriners.

Stay tuned, KDLT News will keep you updated on Brad’s progress.