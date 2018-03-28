Helping Strangers, One Facebook Post at a Time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “It was all during that same time. I mean, just everything that could be falling apart was falling apart.”

When Sheila Ritter and her family moved to Sioux Falls nearly three years ago, they found themselves falling on hard times.

Homeless and needing a lot of help, Sheila turned to an unexpected place.

“It wasn’t a place that I ever thought you could go to get help to make yourself better, you know?”

That help came from strangers on Facebook.

“Through the pay it forward site, we were able to find somebody that was able to get us into a motel room so we weren’t staying in our vehicle. They also helped with some food and just a lot of resources too.”

She’s in her own place now, but Sheila says she wouldn’t have gotten to where she is now without the help of people in the group.

Crystal Boehrns and Stephanie Burgett work day and night to ensure people on the page like Sheila find the help they need.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Boehrns. “Some people, you don’t understand, the smallest things can make such a big difference to them. To see them smile, and a lot of hugs, we get a lot of hugs and I think that’s the best part of the whole thing.”

As administrators of the page, they monitor posts, and help guide people to the resources they might need.

“You have to go into it with the frame of mind of yes I’m giving this, but don’t expect anything in return. If you get a ‘Thank you,’ great. If you that person that you helped turned around and helped somebody else, even better,” said Burgett.

While the page aims to help people, the ultimate goal is to encourage recipients to eventually “pay it forward.”

That’s something Sheila is now in a position to do.

“It makes you more humble,” said Ritter. “You’ve been there, you know exactly what they’re feeling and that it’s hard for them to put it all out there for everybody to see 601 so when you’re able to pay that back, I mean there’s no other feeling like that.”

She’s offered some of her children’s old clothes, toys, and DVD’s. Whenever possible, she offers her support, too.

“Just being there, saying, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need to talk’ or you know, ‘I’m thinking about you and your family.’ So when I don’t have anything material to give, I can at least give my support too.”

Stephanie and crystal say when they took over the group a few years ago, it had around 5,000 members.

It has since grown to more than 10,000.

Find a link here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/898407476838879/