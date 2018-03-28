Hy-Vee, Sanford Legends Announces Celebrity Lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A pair of hall of fame athletes and an olympic gold medalist are coming to Sioux Falls this summer.

Officials announced the celebrity lineup today for the Hy-Vee Sanford Legends Clinics. Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench will head up the baseball clinic and former Boston Celtics center Robert Parish will take care of the basketball clinic. US Women’s Hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux is also headlining the event.

You may remember, Lamoureux scored the game-winning shootout goal in the gold medal game against Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“Her to come, she’s a local girl, basically, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, four house North of us. So that midwest flare is going to be great as well. That’s an absolute home run for us to get,” says Brad Coleman with Hy-Vee, Sanford Legends.

Most of the clinics are June 8th and 9th and are free for everyone.

A full list of events, times, and locations are listed below: