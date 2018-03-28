Jarvis Hits Dramatic Walk-off HR for USF

SIOUX FALLS – Brent Jarvis hit a walk-off home run to lead the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (4-16, 4-6 NSIC) to a dramatic win in game one and a split of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader with Southwest Minnesota State (7-11, 2-6 NSIC) on Tuesday at Ronken Field.

SMSU took game two, 8-7, holding off a late USF rally in which the Cougars put a runner on third base with less than two outs.

USF’s offense was led by Josh Rehwaldt, who was 4-of-7 in the two games with three RBI, two doubles, six total bases and a .625 on-base percentage. With his big day, Rehwaldt jumped his average to .442. Dylan Gavin hit .429 with three hits in seven at bats and an RBI. He is now hitting .307 for the day.

Game 1 – Sioux Falls 2 SMSU 1 (11 innings)

In the opener, the Cougars utilized outstanding pitching and a walk-off home run from Jarvis to record a dramatic 2-1 victory in 11 innings.

USF played in its second straight extra inning affair (4-3 loss to Winona State in 13 innings on 3/23), winning this one as Jarvis went deep for the first time this year as he was leading off the 11th inning.

Stuart Maes (1-4) picked up the victory in relief as he worked 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Gavin started and allowed just one run on two hits in three innings. He had four strikeouts and just one walk. He was replaced by freshman Brandon Roesler who tossed a sterling four innings of three-hit ball, recording a strikeout and keeping the Mustangs off the scoreboard. Roesler has now thrown 11 straight scoreless innings across two games. In the eighth inning, he was spelled by junior Spencer Dokken, who didn’t allow a run and just one hit with strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Gavin led the USF offense with two hits as the Cougars totaled five hits for the game. SMSU had six hits but couldn’t add a run off the USF staff. Cole Peterson worked 6 13 innings and allowed just three hits and a run with eight strikeouts but did not figure in the decision. Alex Jorgensen (0-2) took the loss for SMSU as he gave up two hits and a run with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Shane Sellner hit a one-out run-scoring single in the first to plate Nathan Kuhn, who opened the game with a double for SMSU.

USF received hits from Dylan Gavin and Connor Merriam, a balk from Cole Peterson, who then threw a two-out wild pitch which allowed the Cougars to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

In the seventh inning with a 1-1 count, Jarvis lined a home run over the left field fence to end the extra inning affair.

Game 2 – SMSU 8 USF 7

In game two, SMSU held off a late USF rally to pick up an 8-7 win in a slugfest and error-filled game. Between the two squads, there was 15 runs, 22 hits and five errors. After SMSU took a 5-2 lead, USF tied it with a big hit from Rehwaldt. The Mustangs answered with three more in the fifth inning and held off the Cougars, who scored twice in the sixth inning but left the bases load. In the seventh frame, USF had the tying run on third with less than two outs but missed an opportunity to tie the game.

Josh Cook (1-0) picked up the win for SMSU with Jared Tschetter earned his first save. Jackson Olson fell to 0-1 with the loss. Olson was one of six USF pitchers to toe the rubber in game two. Keenahn Coyle started but did not figure in the decision. Christian Lazar, Alex Loosbrock, Anthony Reese and Matt Graham also picked. Graham and Reese worked the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs combined.

Rehwaldt led the USF offense with three hits and three RBI. Freshman shortstop Grant Lung had two hits and two runs scored for USF. Ben Heichel had three hits and five RBI for SMSU, which also had three hits from Nathan Kuhn.

SMSU scored early off as Kuhn doubled to open the game and scored on a single by Heichel for a 1-0 lead. Heichel added a sacrifice fly in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

Luke Rysavy knocked in his first career RBI with a two-out run scoring single to plate Connor Merriam, who had doubled to open the inning as USF drew within 2-1 in the home half of the second inning.

After SMSU added a run in the top of the third inning, the Cougars answered off the bats of Jarvis and Rehwaldt. After Jarvis singled, Rehwaldt hammered a double off the left centerfield wall to plate Jarvis and draw Cougars within, 3-2.

USF pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fourth as Josh Rehwaldt hit a stinging two-RBI single and error by SMSU centerfielder which allowed USF to tie the game at 5-5. SMSU responded with three in the top of the fifth inning to retake an 8-5 lead. The Mustangs were also a benefactor of an error which allowed two of the runs to come across.

With two errors, a walk and base hit, the Cougars pushed two runs across and cut the deficit to 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Then in the seventh inning, Matthew Minnick, who had a hit, drew a walk and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. However, Minnick was out on a close play at the plate. USF put two more runners on base but couldn’t find plate the tying run as they fell to the Mustangs.

USF is scheduled to play St. Cloud State this weekend. However weather will force the game to be played Thursday and Friday. USF Athletics Communications will announce the time and location for the game on Wednesday.