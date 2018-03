Josh Turner to Perform at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A country music heavy-hitter is coming to Sioux Falls this summer.

Josh Turner is set to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair on Monday, August 6th. The show is free with paid fair admission. Otherwise, its $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five and under are free.

Other main stage performers this year include, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins and Hairball.