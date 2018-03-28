KDLT Cares: KDLT Career Fair Hosts 41 Area Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Labor partnered with KDLT-TV to host a career fair on Wednesday in downtown Sioux Falls.

Businesses in the Sioux Falls area welcomed career seekers to their stations. State officials say the unemployment rate in Sioux Falls is 2.9%. Rates this low make it more difficult for businesses to find people withe the exact set of skills they seek.

In a market this competitive, federal apprenticeships are now on the rise, and can be beneficial to both employee and employer.

“Doing it themselves. To grow their own talent. And to really commit to a job seeker that I’m going to be a part in your training and get that done. Keep that employee, grow their skills, and have a great employee for many years,” says Sioux Falls Job Service Manager Greg Johnson.

41 Businesses took part in the career fair, including Daktronics, Sanford, Avera, and Win Chill, just to name a few.