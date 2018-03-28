Plitzuweit Proud of Team’s Selfless Attitude

Plitzuweit Proud of Team's Selfless Attitude

VERMILLION, SD… The USD women’s basketball team lost Sunday night to TCU 79-71 in the 4th round of the WNIT. But no-one is prouder of the team than head coach Dawn Plitzuweit who saw her team go unbeaten in 14 Summit League games only to lose in the conference tournament title game to SDSU. But just like 2 years ago, the Coyotes made the most of a second chance in the post season by winning 3 games this time and doing it with a very selfless attitude. The team ended the season with 29 victories and with plenty of young talent returning for next year under the 2nd year head coach.