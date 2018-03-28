Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Proposes Plan to Restructure Police Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayoral candidate Jolene Loetscher announced a plan to restructure the city’s Police Department if elected.

Loetscher’s plan centers on what she calls “precinct-focused policing,” which would divide the city into five sections. Those precincts each roughly correspond to the current city council districts, and would be based within existing community centers.

She says the plan would improve response times for first responders, and allow law enforcement to better understand the needs of their growing communities. She also says the Law Enforcement Center building at 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue is at capacity, and that this would free up space for the department to grow.