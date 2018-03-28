Sioux Falls Police Investigating Overnight Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that took place overnight.

Police responded to a robbery at a gas station near West 22nd Street and South Minnesota Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect was in the business briefly before walking up to the clerk, pulling a knife, and demanding money. The employee showed the suspect that she had a mace or pepper spray bottle. Police say the suspect then fled the scene without any money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male in his 30’s, 5’6″ with a medium build, and wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes with white trim.