Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing, Selling Two Dozen Cattle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Moody County farm is out dozens of cattle after authorities say a man sold them while the owner was away.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Joshua Nygaard went to the farm on February 7th, loaded up 29 cattle and sold them at the Mitchell Livestock Auction.

He was arrested yesterday for grand theft.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, though. Nygaard was sentenced to 10 years for a 2014 incident out of Lyon County in Iowa, where he stole more than 120 hogs.

Nygaard is currently on parole.