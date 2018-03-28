St. Cloud Out-Homers Northern at Ronken

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Northern State University baseball team dropped a conference double-header against St. Cloud State 7-1 and 20-8 on Wednesday. With the losses, the Wolves drop to 7-10 overall and 2-6 in NSIC play.

The Wolves threatened in the first innings putting multiple runners on base but could not push a run across. St. Cloud scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead and added another in the fourth. The Wolves found the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a Jack Schmidt double, scoring Ben Carolin and cutting the SCSU lead the four. St. Cloud however extended their lead in the fifth and sixth sealing the 7-1 win.

Carolin went 2-for-4 with a double and the only run scored for the Wolves, Hayden Houts grabbed two hits of his own in the loss. Schmidt notched one hit in three plate appearances knocking in the only run. Hayden Hall and Justin Barreneche each tallied one hit in three appearances at the plate, while Jeff Disla notched a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning.

Thomas Sertic took the loss (1-3) for Northern State going 4.1 innings, giving up nine hits, six runs, and two walks, recording four strikeouts. Colton Landreth came out of the bullpen and pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits, one run, and one walk, adding two strikeouts.

The Wolves struck first in the second game on a Schmidt double scoring Carolin. The Huskies answered with a combined ten runs in the second, third, and fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead. NSU pushed two runs across in the fifth inning on a RBI groundout and single by Hall. St. Cloud answered with three in the fifth, and seven in the sixth to extend the lead to 20-3. The Wolves were not finished pushing across five runs in the seventh, however it was not enough to extend the contest.

Hall had three singles in four plate appearances with one run scored and three RBI. Schmidt went 3-for-4 in the loss with one run, one double, and two runs batted in. Lucas Lorenz hit a 3-run home run in the seventh inning for his only hit of the game. Kolin Kubitz and Carolin each recorded one hit in the game with two runs scored for NSU. Jake Kindred added one hit in three plate appearances for the Wolves.

Zach Hartford suffered the loss on the hill for the Wolves dropping to 2-2 overall. The freshman pitched 2.0 giving up eight hits, eight runs, and three walks. Brock Ragatz was the first one out of the pen, pitching 0.2 innings giving up five hits, four runs, and one walk. Tyler Jones came in relief pitching 2.1 innings and giving up four runs. Mike Weismann gave up one run on three hits in the loss.

Due to possible weather conditions the Wolves will play Thursday and Friday at Northwest Missouri State. Thursday one game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and a double-header Friday starting at 1 p.m. against the Bearcats.