Sundance Wicks Leaves Northern For Missouri Western

Sundance Wicks Leaves Northern For Missouri Western

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Sundance Wicks, has accepted the head coaching position at Missouri Western State University. Wicks spent the past two seasons with the Wolves, in his second coaching stint at NSU.

“A great and well-earned career move for Coach Wicks, who will be sorely missed on campus, but always a part of Wolves Nation,” explained NSU President, Dr. Tim Downs.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Sunny and we couldn’t be more excited for him,” noted NSU Director of Athletics, Josh Moon. “Missouri Western is getting someone who has unmatched energy and enthusiasm and has been mentored by some of the best Head Coaches in the business, including Paul Sather. We want to thank him for all of his hard work and dedication to NSU over the years – as a student-athlete and a Coach.”

Wicks was a main component in the Wolves success this past season, as Northern won the NSIC Overall and North Division Championships, the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament Championship, and the NCAA Central Region Championship. Northern advanced to the NCAA National Championship game after two Elite Eight victories over East Stroudsburg and Queens (NC).

“Coach Wicks deserved this opportunity to be a head coach and Missouri Western hit a homerun with this hire,” added head coach, Paul Sather. “Two years ago when Sundance joined our staff his goal was to become a head coach at the NCAA D2 level, and we’re proud to have helped him reach that goal. He has been outstanding here at Northern State, and is more than ready for his new challenges ahead. He’ll always be a Wolf!”

Statistically, NSU sat in the top-15 in the country this season in scoring margin, rebounding margin, 3-point field goal percentage, and field goal percentage defense. A total of seven Wolves were named to the NSIC All-Conference teams in the past two seasons including 2016-17 NSIC Newcomer of the Year, Logan Doyle.

An outstanding collegiate player with the Wolves, Wicks ended his four-year collegiate career as the 25th all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,174 points and helped the NSU to back-to-back Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference titles in 2002 and 2003. A 2-time All-NSIC first team selection, Wicks started every game (105) in his career and was also a 2-time all-conference academic honoree. Wicks remains a member of the NSU record books sitting 31st all-time in scoring (1,174) and 10th all-time in rebounding (665). Wicks was also a member of the Northern State track and field team competing in the 400-meter hurdles, where he was a 2-time All-NSIC performer. As a senior, he was honored with the Northern State Clark Swisher Award.

He began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant under the legendary Don Meyer for two seasons (2004-06). During his tenure, he helped the Wolves reach the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2005-06. Wicks is a 2003 and 2006 graduate of Northern State University with a bachelor’s degree in international business and master’s degree in health, physical education, and coaching.