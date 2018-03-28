Tax Scams Targeting the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS – Tax Day is just around the corner. Every year, scammers get a little more creative when it comes to taxes. According to Timothy Ness of Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Service, this year is no exception.

It starts when a fraudster gets ahold of your personal information.

“The newest scam is that the fraudsters will actually prepare a tax return and have a refund direct deposited to a real person’s bank account,” said Ness.

This seems the fraudster has your personal information. The fraudster will then call you and pretend to work for the IRS. They’ll say oops – there’s a mistake with your refund, and ask you to send them the money back.

You should probably be skeptical of anybody that gives you a phone call and says that they’re from the IRS. The IRS will almost always try to contact you by mail first.

“If something sounds fun or sounds strange or people use harsh tones and demanding rhetoric, just hang up the phone,” said Ness.

If you do get a suspicious deposit or phone call, contact the IRS right away.

There’s also snail mail. Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department says police don’t see a lot of issues with tax scams by mail. However, your tax return has a lot of personal information included, so it could lead to identity theft if it ends up in the wrong hands.

“Make sure you’re going to a mailbox or the post office and dropping it there,” said Clemens. “Don’t put it in the mailbox in front of your home because those really aren’t secure.”

As a rule of thumb, Ness recommends seeing a local accountant that you trust or filing electronically with a secure online service.