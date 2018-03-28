Wounded Knee man pleads guilty in starvation death of baby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Wounded Knee man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the starvation death of his infant son.

Authorities say 25-year-old Darwin Red Cloud withheld food from the 2-month-old in the fall of 2014, and the baby died.

Red Cloud initially was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse and neglect. He reached a deal with prosecutors and recently pleaded guilty to the lesser murder charge, which still carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. Red Cloud also goes by the last name of Raisch.

The child’s mother was 15 when the baby was born, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has not said if she was charged in the case.