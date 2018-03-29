Augie Baseball Sweeps Bemidji State

Augie Baseball Sweeps Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 4 Augustana baseball team moved to 22-1 (9-1 NSIC) on the season and have its second 10-game winning streak of the season. The Vikings defeated Bemidji State (4-16, 2-6 NSIC) 10-1 in game one and 8-1 in game two.

GAME ONE: Augustana 10, Bemidji State 1

The Viking offense and Jacob Blank combined for a quality all-around game in game one against Bemidji State as Augustana won 10-1. Blank tossed a complete game and the Viking offense put together 17 hits.

Blank moved to 5-0 on the season tying his season-high with 10 strikeouts and tossing his second complete game of the year. Blank only allowed three hits and one run on a home run in the fourth inning.

The Vikings got four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Sam Baier drove in the first run on a triple to left center and would score on a wild pitch. Later in the first, Ryan Menssen hit his first home run of the season with a two-run shot to left field.

Menssen would bring the scoring back in the third with a RBI double, scoring Ryan Nickel. Menssen would later come around to score on a single from JT Mix, giving the Vikings a 6-0 lead through three.

In the fourth, Michael Svozil and Jordan Barth would record RBI and push the Viking lead to eight before the Beavers got one back on a solo home run from Isaiah Grancorvitz. Augustana would add runs in the sixth and seventh to make the final score 10-1.

Riley Johnson was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a RBI. Nickel recorded three hits and Baier, Menssen and Mix had two apiece. Menssen led the way with three RBI.

GAME TWO: Augustana 8, Bemidji State 1

The Vikings earned a sweep on Thursday with a win in game two against the Beavers, 8-1. The Vikings were led by David Flattery (4-1) who went seven innings allowing one run on three hits, two walks and struck out 11.

The Vikings got the scoring started for the second straight game when Lucas Barry scored on a Michael Svozil groundout. In the fourth, Ryan Nickel laced his first career home run down the right field line to give the Vikings a 2-0 through four.

Bemidji State pulled within one with a RBI double by Parker Borg in the fifth, but Augustana would answer. Riley Johnson scored in the seventh after stealing third and advancing home on a Beaver error. Later in the seventh, Sam Baier cranked a solo shot to left for his fifth homer of the year. The Vikings would add a pair of runs in the eighth and Baier would add another home run in the ninth to give the final score of 8-1.

Baier led the offensive charge going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. Johnson tallied three hits and Ryan Menssen had two as the other Vikings with multi-hit games in game two. Michael Brandt closed out the game firing two scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The Vikings and Beavers will wrap up their series with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. at Karras Park tomorrow.