With No Comprehensive Falls Park “Safety Audit,” Councilors Call for Action





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the week-and-a-half since a 5-year-old girl drowned at Falls Park, discussions have risen around a supposed safety “audit” of the park and what can be done to prevent accidents in the future.

The group responsible for insuring Falls Park, the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, released documents Wednesday from a “risk review” done in 2016, but stopped short of calling it an audit.

“We were led to believe that it was an audit,” said city councilor Theresa Stehly. “So I’m grateful that they revealed what they had, but we still have a lot of unanswered questions.”

The released documents outline “observations” of risk areas in many Sioux Falls parks, including Falls Park. However, the documents state the 2016 review was done as a training exercise for Alliance staff, not as an evaluation or audit of the park’s safety.

“My constituents and the people the residents of Sioux Falls were under the impression that there was a complete safety audit done, and there was nothing else that could be done. And we’re now at a point where we probably have to start over,” said councilor Pat Starr.

Following the most recent drowning death at Falls Park on March 18th and the lack of a full safety audit, some Sioux Falls city councilors are now calling for action.

“There’s been a terrible tragedy. It’s not the first time, and we need to look at objectively what we could do going forward to make sure that it is safe, but also that the park is preserved,” said councilor Greg Neitzert.

Some already have ideas about additional safety measures near the fast-moving water.

“I’m personally going to be pushing that we have some kind of signage warning people about dangerous foam, especially in the spring,” said Stehly. “Also I think that having some kind of a barrier, a railing or something in here.”

Others say it’s too early to make any decisions, but the conversation needs to start sooner than later.

“Before we start talking about fences and barriers and all of that, we still have to define what the problem is, or if there is a problem and that’s where we really need to start. And I think you’ll see the council have that discussion on Tuesday,” said Starr.

The council meets next for an informational meeting Tuesday, April 3 at 4 p.m. in Carnegie Hall.