Pettigrew Elem. March Madness Of Reading Ends With Students Vs. Teachers Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – March Madness can be applied in a lot more ways than just basketball. Pettigrew Elementary School’s March Madness of reading came to a close today.

Their hard work was rewarded with students vs. teachers basketball game. Fun was had by all during the game with most of the students in the stands cheering for the teachers.

The boys and girls basketball coachers from Roosevelt High School, along with two of their players, were in attendance. Besides having fun, there was another goal in the mind of those two coaches. Today was about instilling the values they teach into the up-and-coming generation.

“We try to teach sportsmanship, leadership, and to have high character. And we hope these four kids displayed that for these young kids coming up because, you know, that’s the most important part of being a part of a team,” says Roosevelt High boys basketball Coach Mitch Begeman.

Students were down by double digits at one point to their teachers. The game ended in nail-biting fashion teachers winning by just on point.