Police Warn Consumers After Woman Loses $12K In Sweepstakes Scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are warning consumers after a Sioux Falls woman lost thousands of dollars to a sweepstakes scam.

Police say scammers called the 72-year-old victim in January, saying she had won $300,000 in a Las Vegas sweepstakes contest. She then transferred payments to different locations numerous times between January and March totaling about $12,000.

Police say the investigation is still underway, but those funds are typically never recovered. They say a caller asking for money to receive any kind of prize should be a red flag, and recommend doing some research before sending any payment.