Police: Woman Arrested For DWI Causes $20K In Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 21-year-old for her second DWI after she crashed her car and caused over $20,000 in damage.

Police say two patrolling officer witnessed a 2010 Kia Forte traveling South on Marion Road at a high rate of speed, late Wednesday night.

The officers followed the vehicle but did not initiate a pursuit when the vehicle wouldn’t stop. Police say they saw that the vehicle had struck a fire hydrant and a light pole at the intersection of West 41st Street and South Marion Road.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kayly Tubb on her second DWI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and no insurance. She suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police say she cause $8,000 damage to the fire hydrant, $3,000 in damage to the light pole and about $10,000 in damage to her vehicle.