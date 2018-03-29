The Senior Stars Will Be Here Says Andy North

SIOUX FALLS, SD… September seems like a long ways off, but it will be here before you know it if you’re looking forward to the Sanford International Champions Tour event that will be played at Minnehaha CC. Andy North says the tournament should be a great spectator event because all the top players on tour should be in Sioux Falls since it’s right at the tail end of the regular tour schedule leading up to the Charles Schwab Cup.