Suspect arrested in a Rapid City shooting that left 4 injured

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Police say a suspect has been arrested in a downtown Rapid City shooting that left four people injured.

Investigators say the suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver was shot multiple times and two other occupants were injured by gunfire. A fourth occupant was injured when the vehicle crashed and came to rest in a ditch.

The victims were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

After speaking with residents of the neighborhood, police identified a possible suspect and found him at a residence. The 28-year-old Rapid City man was arrested with help from a police dog and was Tasered before he was handcuffed.