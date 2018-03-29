USD’s National Music Museum to Expand by 16,000 Square Feet

VERMILLION, S.D. – Museums are all about the past. For Erica Wankum, the National Music Museum is her past – her home during her undergraduate years. It makes her heart sing.

“I basically like grew up here I guess,” said Wankum. “I matured a lot. The people here were just amazing. They really helped me and supported me through everything and coming back here, it’s like my second home.”

Instruments from all over the world call Vermillion “home.” In fact, there are more instruments than they even have room for.

There are 15,000 items in holdings here at the museum. 1,200 of those are on display, like this. This was Bob Dylan’s very own guitar back in the day.

“Some of the most important instruments in history are here,” said the Manager of Communication at the National Music Museum, Patricia Bornhofen. “We have the Atami ‘King’ chello which is arugably the Mona Lisa of the string instrument world.”

However, it’s about to get bigger – to the tune of $9 million dollars. Thanks to donors, the song will go on. The University of South Dakota facility is adding on 16,000 square feet.

“When I heard about the expansion, I immediately called my mom,” said Wankum. “I’m like ‘Mom, they got it. They got the expansion!’”

It’ll have more room for performances, exhibits, and galleries.

“There’s a little connection that a student or yourself or anybody can make, with that instrument, with that person,” said USD alumnus Tim Eckart.

Wankum has recently graduated, but this place has a beat you can’t beat.

Now, it will be big enough to be home to many more.

Construction is set to kick off in summer 2019. They hope to have it all wrapped up by the end of 2020.