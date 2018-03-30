4th-Ranked Vikings Win 2 More

AugustanaSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 4 Augustana baseball team (24-1, 11-1 NSIC) matched its season best winning streak of 12 games with a pair of wins over Bemidji State (4-18, 2-8 NSIC) on Friday. The Vikings took game one 14-0 and game two 9-3.

GAME ONE: Augustana 14, Bemidji State 0

In game one against Bemidji State the Vikings put together a complete game. The pitching staff only allowed four Beaver baserunners in a shutout and the offense pieced together 14 runs on nine hits and capitalized on four Beaver errors.

Clay Collison got the nod for the Vikings and twirled a gem. Over six shutout innings Collison only allowed four hits and tied a season-high with seven punchouts. Tanner Brown came in in the seventh and only needed six pitches to retire the side and finish the game.

The Vikings got the scoring started in first after Ryan Nickel reached on a Bemidji State error, scoring two Vikings. Nickel would later score on a wild pitch. Lucas Wylie homered in the second inning for his first career long ball and gave the Vikings a 4-0 lead through two.

The Vikings would make the game a blowout with 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Trent Herman recorded a sacrifice fly and Wylie got his second RBI of the day when in laced a single through the left side. The last two runs of the fourth came when Sam Baier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jordan Barth reached on an error to score Lucas Barry.

In the fifth, Barry walked with bases loaded and Michael Svozil notched a RBI single. To wrap up the scoring Barth and Carter Wevik got a pair of two-RBI singles to make the score 14-0.

Barth, Wevik and Wylie lead the offensive onslaught with two RBI apiece and eight of the nine Viking starters recorded a run scored. Wylie and Svozil were the only Vikings to notch multiple hits with two.

GAME TWO: Augustana 9, Bemidji State 3

The Vikings picked up a 9-3 win over the Beavers in the final game of the series to earn a four-game sweep. The Vikings raced out to a 7-0 lead before cruising to their 12th straight win.

The Vikings got on the board in the first on a Sam Baier sacrifice fly. The Vikings added two more in the second with RBI singles from Aiden Ladd and Nate Crossman. In the third, Barth notched a RBI single and in the fourth a Riley Johnson RBI single and a Michael Svozil gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

The Beavers would add three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but 7-3 would be as close as the score would get. In the sixth, the Vikings concluded the scoring with RBI singles from Svozil and Baier to make it 9-3.

Austin Orvis (1-0) picked up his first career win after pitching 1.2 innings of relief giving up no runs on one hit with one strikeout. Dalton Allen made his third start of the year, going four innings giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts.

Offensively, Svozil and Baier had two RBI apiece and Ladd led the Vikings with three hits. Johnson, Svozil and Crossman each had two hits on the afternoon.

The Vikings will host St. Cloud State on Wednesday, April 4 at Karras Park for a midweek doubleheader. The Vikings and Huskies will start at 3 p.m.