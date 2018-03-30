Bloom Play Center Bringing New Spin on Learning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A lot of learning takes place in a classroom, but a new Sioux Falls business wants to put a little extra playtime in your child’s curriculum.

Bloom, on 26th St. and Western Ave. held an open house preview Friday. Each section helps kids develop at least two skills. The indoor gym and play center provides large motor and sensory input, while a section called “Tiny Town” can help develop language, social and fine motor skills.

Owner Andrea Boerigter says the idea for the play center has been about five years in the making – and it’s already been a rewarding experience.

“Already we have kids having a great time in here. We have parents interacting with their kids, and I am just so excited to see these kids learning,” said Boerigter. “Right in front of me, which, that’s what I did this for.”

Bloom officially opens on Monday. Prices, packages and business hours can be found on their website, bloomsf.com.