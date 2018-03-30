Iowa superintendent seeks funds for school security jobs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – The Davenport schools superintendent is asking the Legislature to allow reserve funds to be spent on security enhancements and additional staff in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida.

Art Tate is the superintendent of the Davenport Community School District. He tells the Quad-City Times that the hopes to add a district-level security and safety specialist, school resources officers, security guards and a permanent mental health coordinator. He estimates the additional positions will cost $1.5 million.

Tate has reached out to some lawmakers to tap into the district’s more than $30 million in reserve funds. Legislators hope to end the session April 17.

The district is using money from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund to add cameras and swipe card entry access at school entries. The fund doesn’t cover the addition of personnel.