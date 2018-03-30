Minnesota DNR seeks $130M to preserve state park and other facilities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jay Cooke State Park has had no running water since its water main failed last fall, forcing officials to close all the bathrooms with flush toilets and to direct visitors to outhouses. Blue Mounds State Park hasn’t had drinkable water or showers since 2014 because its main well is contaminated with bacteria.

Those are just some of the reasons why the Department of Natural Resources is asking the Legislature for $130 million for asset preservation as part of Gov. Mark Dayton’s $1.5 billion public construction package. The agency says its list of urgent repairs just keeps growing longer.

DNR capital investment director Kent Lokkesmoe says lawmakers have been generally supportive, but it’s hard to predict how much of that goodwill will translate into the final public construction bill.