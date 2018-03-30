New Construction Expected to Wrap Up Before Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 12,000 cars pass through the intersection of Madison and Louise everyday. All that wear and tear means it’s time for a makeover.

“The pavement on Madison Street is in pretty rough shape,” said Joshua Peterson, the principal enginner. “We’ve pretty much used up its useful life.”

Madison will go from three lanes to five and Louise will go from two to three lanes.

Madison is slated to reopen in late July before the Sioux Empire fair hits the ground running in August.

“I do believe the engineers, everybody that’s involved, and the construction guys have a great plan,” said Scott Wick, the president and CEO of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

However, there’s a possible red flag. There’s always the off chance that a rainy spring could push construction back to August, closing one of the fair’s entrances. With as many as 17,000 people coming each day of the fair, that could be a big bump in the road.

“‘Stressful’ is a very mild term for that,” said Wick. “If that was closed in August, it would be detrimental to our business.”

Greg Branaugh of D&G Concrete Construction Inc. says he’s reconstructed some of the biggest streets in Sioux Falls. Branaugh thrives on tight deadlines for major projects.

“The city’s put some big disincentives on it, some big penalties on it, and some that big – they also have an incentive on it, to get it done before the fair,” said Branaugh.

In the meantime, Peterson, the project’s principal engineer, suggests drivers take an alternative route. Try 12th street or Russell.

“Pay attention to the traffic signs and directions because we want you and our construction workers to get home safely,” said Peterson.

As summer approaches, event organizers hope everything fares well with construction.

“I don’t even want to think about recovering from that.”

The two-part project costs over four million dollars.