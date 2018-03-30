Owens Talks About Tight Race for Playoff Positioning

Owens Talks About Tight Race for Playoff Positioning
KDLT Sports
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… 4 teams in the USHL’s Western Conference started play Friday night within 3 points in the playoff standings. All will make the post season, but gaining one of the top two seeds would mean a bye in the first round while the 3rd and 4th teams would host a best of 3 series. Scott Owens is impressed with the teams his Stampede have to play so often including Friday night’s game against Waterloo, a team just ahead of Sioux Falls in the standings.

Related Post

Stampede Blank Waterloo To Head Into Break
Stampede Stop Tri-City For 5th Straight Win
HOCKEY DAY SOUTH DAKOTA-Stampede Lose Thriller To ...
Stampede Win 6th In A Row Over Fargo

You Might Also Like