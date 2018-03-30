Owens Talks About Tight Race for Playoff Positioning

SIOUX FALLS, SD… 4 teams in the USHL’s Western Conference started play Friday night within 3 points in the playoff standings. All will make the post season, but gaining one of the top two seeds would mean a bye in the first round while the 3rd and 4th teams would host a best of 3 series. Scott Owens is impressed with the teams his Stampede have to play so often including Friday night’s game against Waterloo, a team just ahead of Sioux Falls in the standings.