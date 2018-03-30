Saturday’s “Covers for a Cause” Helping to Bring New Skatepark to Life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Talks have been ramping up in recent years about Sioux Falls needing a better skate park. An event Saturday night is going to help bring this idea to life.

“Covers for a Cause” will be hosted by Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Bands of all kinds of genres will perform covers of hit songs. All the money raised goes to building a new skate park in Sioux Falls.

Tickets for the event are $8. There is a way for you to pay $5 to get in, bring a canned good or other non-perishable item for a Sioux Falls food bank.

“Feeding South Dakota is an organization that I have worked with in the past, and there’s definitely a need there too. So it’s kind of an extension like, hey, we’re here for everyone and we want to make an impact more than just a skate park,” says event coordinator Alix Kyrie.

Saturday’s event starts at 7 p.m. Supporters say a new skate park will be an upgrade that the area has needed for a long time.

“There really isn’t a time frame that it’s overdue it’s more just that it is overdue. Anytime we build a great skatepark, like a showpiece skatepark in this city is the right time,” says Walter Portz with the Downtown Skatepark Association.

There are a few locations across the city they have in mind. More meeting and discussion will take place before a spot is finalized.

You can find a Facebook event for “Cover for a Cause” here: facebook.com/events/344643852685510/.