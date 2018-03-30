Sioux Falls Man Receives 30-Year Sentence For Child Sex Offenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is sentenced to decades in prison for his repeated abuse of two children.

39-year-old Mark Diede was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 20 suspended. After pleading guilty in December to having sexual contact with a child under 16, as a habitual offender.

Diede will receive credit for the year he’s already spent behind bars. Diede was arrested last April on child rape charges, after the two children, ages four and five, talked with an adult about being inappropriately touched by Diede.

Police say interviews with the girls indicate the abuse had been going on for the past year. Diede is already a registered sex offender.

He was convicted in 2005 for attempted sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.