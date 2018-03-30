Snow Haults Seasonal Transition for Landscaping Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you’re wondering when to put away the snow blower and pull out the lawn mower you’re not alone.

Landscape companies around the Sioux Empire are asking themselves will it feel like spring for more than just a couple days? The lingering winter-like weather isn’t helping.

Today was just another day at the office for Steve Whitman. He cleaned peoples lawns by picking up after their pets, but tomorrow he could be plowing snow. He just doesn’t know.

“You know does the guy put the winter equipment away and get the summer stuff out, you know when is the time to make that call. So it is kind of confusing this year. I’m definitely ready for green grass,” said Whitman.

Whitman owns affordable lawn and snow in Sioux Falls. Now that it’s spring time the company says they’re prepared to do a lot more yard work, however winter’s lasting longer than usual so they’re not yet ready to put the plows away just yet.

“Usually by April 1 we’ve got all the snow stuff put away and you could say May 1 we’re mowing,” said Whitman.

Whitman’s been in the landscaping business for more than ten years, so he’s no stranger to the finicky weather.

“Last season I remember we were mowing and it was snowing on us as we were finishing up mowing, so it’s really crazy weather around here,” said Whitman.

He isn’t exactly sure when he’ll put the winter equipment away. in the meantime, they’re preparing for the green grass to grow.

“We’re getting things ready, you know getting the lawnmowers cleaned up, getting everything ready for the season,” said Whitman.

“But I’ll take more snow if it comes down. I’ll gladly push it out of the way for you.”

Right now it’s just a waiting game with mother nature.

As it warms up Whitman is looking for people who qualify for his “pay it forward” program.They help mow elderly people’s lawns and those who can’t afford the service.