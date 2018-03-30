Stampede Win Overtime Thriller over Waterloo

Sioux Falls, SD—Griffin Lunn’s goal 2:56 into overtime lifted the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 3-2 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks before 7,170 fans at the PREMIER Center Friday night. The win moved the Stampede (31-15-8) within two points of the Black Hawks for first place in the Western Conference with six games remaining on the schedule. The Stampede have gone 15-5-2 since early January to stay in the hunt for one of the top two spots in the West and a first round bye in the upcoming playoffs.

Cameron Burke and Kevin Conley scored in regulation for the Herd while Mikhail Berdin made highlight reel saves in goal, stopping 31 of 33 shots on the night for his 23rd win of the year.

The Black Hawks were 2-0-0 at the PREMIER Center entering Friday night and they looked right at home early in the game, scoring just 5:39 into the game. Garrett Wait sent a perfect pass through the neutral zone and onto the tape of Ben Copeland who broke free and backhanded a shot under the left pad of Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead. The Hawks controlled play much of the next five minutes, but Sioux Falls got back on track at 11:05 when Jack St. Ivany sent a pass down the left-wing boards to Cameron Burke who skated inside the left circle and wristed a shot just inside the circle past Waterloo goaltender Matej Tomek. Waterloo outshot the Herd 8-6 in the period.

The Stampede came out flying in the second period and grabbed the lead just 2:20 into the period on Kevin Conley’s 16th of the season. Off the face-off, Conley took the puck from Mitchell Mattson and spun inside the right circle before wristing a shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net for a 2-1 advantage. The Hawks would come back at 9:56 when Matt Koopman picked up a loose puck in the slot and wristed a shot through the five-hole of Berdin to tie the game. Things heated up as the period went on as the game became more physical and the intensity increased. The Herd survived the period despite being outshot 19-7.

The Stampede looked better in the third and outshot the Black Hawks 9-4, but neither team scored and the game went into overtime. It marked a league high 19th time this season the Herd headed into the extra session.

Needing the extra point bad to stay at pace with the Black Hawks in the standings, the Stampede earned it 2:56 in when Colin Swoyer sent a pass into the slot to Griffin Lunn who wristed a shot through the five-hole of Tomak to earn the victory for the Stampede. Sioux Falls is now 7-4 in overtime games this season.

Waterloo outshot the Stampede 33-25 on the night and finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Stampede were 0-for-1.

Sioux Falls returns to action Saturday when they host Tri-City at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center.