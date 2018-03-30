Willow Run Opens for Good Friday after Long Stretch without Play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Empire has had minimal nice days so far this spring.

Willow Run opened their course to members on Friday. Employees expected a large number of people to come out and take swings. Especially when they considered the fact that Friday ended the longest stretch without play that they have seen.

Maybe 160 on the tee sheets was a little more than expected.

“It is crazy but you know we don’t open until ten we had a little frost this morning. Once we open up next week or the following week we will probably be on a nine or ten o clock opening. Make sure the frost is off,” said Larry Gunia with the course

Because of the expected precipitation and persistent cold, Willow Run is expecting a later full season than usual.