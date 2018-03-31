48-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hill City Crash

HILL CITY, S.D. – A 48-year-old female died early Saturday in a one-vehicle rollover near Hill City.

The name of the deceased is not being released by state officials pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

A 2006 Toyota Tundra was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road, down an embankment and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.