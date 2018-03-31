Aberdeen Police Ask Residents to Check Homes, Vehicles for Bullet Holes

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Aberdeen Police Department is asking residents to check their homes, vehicles property for bullet holes.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Friday, several rounds were reportedly fired outside of The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen.

Multiple buildings in the area were struck but no injuries have been reported.

Police believe that at least 7 rounds were fired, but have only identified 5 impact locations.

Police are encouraging those that live in the area of the 1000 S Lincoln Street and Main Street to inspect their homes, vehicles, and property for bullet holes.

A 21-year-old Topeka, Kansas man was arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Jay Ulises Maxville is also charged with threatening and obstructing law enforcement, two counts of Aggravated assault, Possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance in jail, Possession of drug paraphernalia and bond violation.