Easter Egg Hunts Aren’t Just for Kids at One Sioux Falls Business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many children across the Sioux Empire will be out searching for eggs this weekend, but one business wanted to create an easter egg hunt for the furry kids in families.

Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls held an egg-stravaganza easter egg hunt for the pooches. Dogs got to pose for photos with the easter bunny.

They also were able to sniff around outside for eggs filled with dog treats.

“There’s so many fun activities for the kids, but we sometimes forget about our four-legged family members, so we thought this would be a really fun family day for the family and and for the dogs and a great way to raise some funds for charity,” said Jeanine Hoff Lubben, owner of Paws Pet Resort

The event was ten dollars. 50 percent of each sale will be donated to the Sioux Falls Humane Society and B-Squad Dog Rescue.