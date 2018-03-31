SOUND: Everything’s Clicking for Coach Huber’s Vikings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana’s baseball team is the 4th-ranked squad in the county and is riding a 12-game win streak.

The Vikings jumped from 11th to 4th in the NCBWA Top-25 poll this week. This is the school’s highest ranking in the poll. Augustana also notched their 1,000 program win with a win over Upper Iowa on Wednesday.

This is Head Coach Tim Huber’s 10th season with the team. He says everything is clicking for his unique group.

“We’ve got a weird group of guys this year, real old on the pitching staff and real young position wise. I don’t know if they know any different. They’re just going out there and playing baseball. They’re having some fun right now, and confidence is high. I’m not going to apologize for what is going on. That’s for sure, but it’s been a lot of good things, and I don’t think we’re feeling a lot of pressure right now,” says Huber.