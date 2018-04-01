Brandon Ice Rink Top Finalist in “Kraft Hockeyville” National Competition
Brandon’s ice rink has been selected as a final four in the “Kraft Hockeyville” nationwide competition.
The competition looks for rinks with not only a great story, but also strong community spirit.
The ultimate prize is $150,000 for rink upgrades as well as the opportunity to host a NHL preseason game.
Winners are determined by voting, which will only take place for one day beginning April 13th.
More information: https://www.krafthockeyville.com/