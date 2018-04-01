Businesses Prepare for Easter Sunday Brunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A huge part of many people’s Easter sunday tradition is having brunch with the family. Restaurants have been preparing all day today for tomorrow’s big rush.

This is the Sioux Falls Crooked Pint Ale Houses first Easter.

“We have just spent the last couple weeks just kind of bringing stuff in, figuring out how we’re going to prepare everything. The staff has been great. We’ve all been working quite a bit trying to get it all ready,” said General Manager Mandie Berberich.

The restaurant just opened in December. However, staff are expecting a full house come brunch time on easter Sunday.

“Anytime we do brunch and do a buffet it’s going to be big,” said Berberich.

“We’ve got tons of food we’re going to have prime rib and ham and all kinds of pastries, really good stuff.”

Wile the food is sure to be a hit, staff are really excited about the decorations. They’ve been prepping all day.

“Any events are fun, anytime we can change it up and do something different. Easter is obviously exciting for everybody, so doing that and decorating for it has been a lot of fun,” said Berberich.

It wouldn’t be Easter without candy and they have a full stock of it ready to go. Handmade displays will fill the tables, and hidden Easter eggs filled with goodies will also be stashed around the restaurant for kids to find.

It takes a lot to plan such a big event for the first time.

“It’s just been a lesson we’re learning for sure,” said Berberich.

Now that the eggs are hidden, food is prepped, and decorations are up, the only wait is for people to join them for Easter brunch.

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time period you can only get brunch items.