Sioux Falls Bicyclists Take the 30 Day Bike Challenge Pledge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The thirty day bike challenge kicks off today, but some Sioux Falls riders got a head start yesterday. It’s a national challenge where people take a pledge to ride their bike every single day in the month of April. Even if that means just riding once around the block.

The biking group “Falls Area Bicyclists” meets the last Saturday of each month for a ten mile bike ride.

Since they were already biking, the group decided to start the thirty day bike challenge one day early.

Those who participate are encouraged to share their experiences online to inspire and motivate others.

“Started in Minnesota about ten years ago by Patrick Stevenson and it was his, his desire to kind of get off the couch and start doing something and being active, so he created the hashtag 30 days of biking and it kind of took off from their,” said bicyclist Chad Pickard.

It’s not too late to participate in the challenge.

Click here to visit the thirty day bike challenge website to learn more and sign up to pledge.

You can follow along and see how other South Dakotans are doing on the 30 Day Challenge Facebook page here.