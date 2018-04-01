SOUND: Stampede Have Unfinished Business Amid 2nd Place in West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede is in the middle of a tight playoff race as they’re trying to gain the top spot in the west.

The Herd hosted the Tri-City Storm at the Premier Center Saturday night after multiple weekends on the road.

It would be the storm striking first in the 1st period. The Stampede would come alive in the 3rd period scoring three more goals as they get the 4-2 victory at home and are a point out of first place in the Western conference.

Head coach Scott Owens says there is still work to be done.

“We’ve had a sense that we were going to be in the playoffs for about six weeks. I don’t think there is any looseness we are trying to get the top two spots, so we can draw a bye in the 1st round of the playoffs and that’s our mindset,” says Owens.