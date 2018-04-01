Victim in Fatal Sioux Falls Crash Identified as USF Football Player

David Kline
UPDATE: The University of Sioux Falls has released a statement on the death of a USF Football player:

“Junior Courtney Beane of Oakland, California, and junior Jared Brito of Covina, California, were in a car accident Sunday. Beane has passed away and Brito is hospitalized with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Read more here: https://www.usiouxfalls.edu/news-and-events/usf-news-feed/public-statement

PREVIOUS STORY:
Sioux Falls, S.D. – One man is dead after a car accident overnight.  The crash happened near 49th St and Kiwanis Ave.

Police received a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.  They say the vehicle was heading east down 49th St when it lost control and struck a pedestrian guard rail on the northwest end of a bridge.  Police say it then traveled down the embankment of a flood control levee and stopped near the bike path under the 49th St. bridge.

Police also say speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was found lying next to the car and was transported to the hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The police are still investigating the accident.

 

