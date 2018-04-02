2 Daycare Employees Arrested After Allegedly Abusing Kids During Nap Time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested two former day care employees after a month long child abuse investigation.

Police say on February 26th, a parent told police that their child made a comment about being abused by an employee at Little Blessings Daycare located on the 1300 block of West 51st Street. The case was referred to the Department of Social Services who then talked to the daycare’s supervisor. The daycare reviewed surveillance video and terminated the two employees.

Police say they obtained the surveillance video and began reviewing video between February 14th and the 23rd. Police say during that time frame the detective witnessed the two employees picking up the children and slamming them to the ground, stepping on them, and banging their heads around during nap time on multiple occasions. Most of the three to four-year-old’s in the room were victimized.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the two employees on Friday, March 30th.

Police arrested 31-year-old Teresa Gallagher, and 22-year-old Kenedi Wendt on 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor. Both have a $25,000 cash bond and were arrested without incident.