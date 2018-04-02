City Council Candidate Voices Concerns Over Government Transparency and Recordkeeping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A city council candidate and former city attorney is speaking out.

Janet Brekke is no stranger to city council meetings. After attending these meetings, her curiosity led her to explore the the city’s recordkeeping process.

“This current situation as it currently exists is an unhealthy environment in city government that is ripe for document altering or tampering,” said Brekke.

One of Brekke’s concerns stems from the city clerk position and how a decision shifted responsibility for who handles executive orders.

The city’s Human Resources Department says that up until 2006, that fell under the city clerk position.

“The Human Resources Department who is currently keeping executive orders, is not trained in the receiving, filing, and keeping of official records in the ways that city clerks are,” said Brekke.

Brekke believes the records should still be handled by the city clerk since that’s their expertise.

“I believe that city employees are afraid that they may be disciplined or lose their job if they accidentally release something they may be considered sensitive,” said Brekke.

KDLT reached out to Tom Greco, the city clerk, who said he’s not ready for an interview at this time.

City councilor Pat Starr says records tell our history and the past is key component of future government.

“Oftentimes you ask for information and its first question is not whether it’s an open record or not but ‘what do you plan on doing with that record?’”

Starr says transparency has been a big concern recently, as the public is entitled to public records.

“When we’ve had city officials and that out-and-out lied about what was available, what was done at Falls Park – whether there was a study wasn’t a study – it just, it’s disappointing,” said Starr.

Bill O’Toole from the city’s Human Resources Department released a statement on Monday afternoon. O’Toole says that while the Human Resources Department handles executive orders, “all Executive orders have been filed with the City Clerk’s Office as is required by city ordinance.”