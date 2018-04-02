Full Time Multi Media Journalist

KDLT-TV Careers

KDLT-TV, the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD seeks a full-time Multimedia Journalist. We need someone who can do it all: report, write, shoot and edit daily news stories for KDLT News and KDLT.com. There may also be opportunities for fill-in anchoring. This is a great opportunity for a multi-talented, creative individual ready to take the next step. EOE. Send your resume with references and a link to your work to: General Manager Katie Haffeman at haffeman@kdlt.com