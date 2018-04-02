KDLT Wears Blue in Recognition of World Autism Awareness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Everyone at KDLT is proudly wearing blue today in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day.

We’re also lighting up our satellite towers blue. Autism is a developmental disorder that can include challenges with social skills and speech.

Kim Haiar from LifeScape says it’s difficult for many people to know if kids are living with autism.

“Its an invisible situation for these kids because they don’t look any different than you or i but they have some different behaviors and situations going on with them,” says Haiar.

1 in 68 children in the united states are classified as falling somewhere on the autism spectrum. Some of those children in Sioux Falls often turn to LifeScape, a center that helps people with disabilities.