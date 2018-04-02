Lorenz has been a Big Hit for the Northern Wolves

ABERDEEN, SD…The crack of the bat. A sound Lucas Lorenz is all too familiar with.

Dean Berry, Northern Head Coach:”He’s the middle of the order guy. He’s a leader. He’s a guy who can change the game with one swing, and I think he relishes that roll. He loves to have have the so called pressure on him…”

Head Coach Dean Berry knew his team was gaining a stud with Lorenz, but didn’t know to what extent.

Berry: ” We weren’t quite sure he was going to do the things he was going to do. We thought there was a chance. The kid is so competitive. They say the your best players need to be your hardest workers, and he’s certainly one of those…”

Lorenz’s accomplishment’s include breaking the school record in hits in a single season as a freshman and he’s second in home runs and runs batted in.

Lucas Lorenz, Northern Senior:”I’ve been fortunate. I’ve had great teammates over the years who have helped support me and push me everyday. That was just something I wanted to pride myself in coming in as a freshman I wanted to be one of the hardest workers on the team…”

Lorenz showcased his competitive spirit at Roncalli High School. He was a four-sport star for the Cavaliers, and in 20-14 he drained this game winning shot.

Lorenz:”I honestly just love competing. Just something I’ve always enjoyed doing. I love playing with a lot of energy, getting guys hyped up in the field or in the dug out whatever way I can to will us to win…”

Berry: “He’s certainly flourished the last three years with us, so he’s a kid you just never count out…”

While Lorenz has an already impressive resume, Coach Berry is still counting on him during his final days of his college career.

Nicole Griffith KDLT Sports…