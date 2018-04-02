Maintenance Technician
Smithfield Foods
|Job Description
|Smithfield – Sioux Falls is currently looking for a Plant Maintenance Technician for our facility in Sioux Falls, SD. We are a large manufacturing facility with over 3,400 employees located in a community renowned as one of the best places to live and work in the United States. As a major contributor to the bottom line of our Fortune 500 parent company, our facility continually strives to be a leader in all aspects of operations. Relocation assistance is available for those ready to join the Smithfield family.
Successful Candidates Will:
• Demonstrate strong safety leadership skills and follow safe work practices
|Job Requirements
|Minimum Requirements:
• A high school diploma/GED and completion of a formal trades training program, or an equivalent number of years of education and maintenance experience.
• Knowledge in three or more of the following areas:
o Electricity & motor controls
o Controls & instrumentation
o PLC/software & hardware
o Pneumatics & Hydraulics
o Pipefitting & welding
o Mechanical systems
o Preventive Maintenance
o Maintenance Planning
o Site utilities
o System analysis & troubleshooting
• Basic computer skills
• Ability to work independentlyPreference will be given to candidates with a certification or degree in mechanical, electrical, or industrial maintenance and/or related college or technical level course work.
This is a full time hourly position; all applicants should be willing to work all shifts (days/evenings/overnights), extended hours and weekends.
|Contact Information
|How to Apply:
Qualified candidates should visit www.smithfieldfoods.com to apply online, at the South Dakota Career Center or apply in person at:Smithfield, 1400 North Weber Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, gender identity, protected veteran status or status as an individual with disability.
Smithfield participates in the E-Verify Program.
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|www.smithfieldfoods.com/careers