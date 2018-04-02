Smithfield – Sioux Falls is currently looking for a Plant Maintenance Technician for our facility in Sioux Falls, SD. We are a large manufacturing facility with over 3,400 employees located in a community renowned as one of the best places to live and work in the United States. As a major contributor to the bottom line of our Fortune 500 parent company, our facility continually strives to be a leader in all aspects of operations. Relocation assistance is available for those ready to join the Smithfield family. Successful Candidates Will: • Demonstrate strong safety leadership skills and follow safe work practices

• Work as part of a team to plan and conduct equipment repairs.

• Conduct routine audits and equipment inspections.

• Maintain open and professional line of communication with operations.

• Respond to unplanned/emergency work requests in a timely & effective manner.

• Follow food safety and good manufacturing practices.

• Be highly motivated and able to work independently