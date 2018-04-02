New Rules Proposed for Underage People in Casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. – The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has approved new rules regarding underage people in casinos. One would require casinos to prominently display signs at entrances and on gambling machines notifying people that they must be 21 years old to gamble. The other requires casinos to ban people under 21 from loitering in a casino or being present at a gambling table or machine. The rules now go to the Legislative Interim Rules Committee for consideration on April 9.