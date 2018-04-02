“The Big Squeeze” Encourages Blood Pressure Screening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls health officials are encouraging people to learn more about their risk for serious health problems.

The 8th annual “Big Squeeze Blood Pressure Awareness” effort kicked off today in Sioux Falls at Sanford Imagenetics. The program is to remind residents of all ages to get their blood pressure tested.

According to new guidelines by the American Heart Association, nearly half of all adults now fall into the high blood pressure category.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that people are going to be on medication more. it’s that those conversations need to happen about lifestyle changes. healthy diet, exercise, not smoking, alcohol in moderation – and really having those conversations early on to prevent the complications from high blood pressure,” says Mary Michaels with the Sioux Falls Health Department.

High blood pressure accounts for the 2nd highest number of preventable heart disease and stroke deaths, with often no symptoms until a more serious health issue occurs.